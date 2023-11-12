Suara.com – Nia Ramadhani recently uploaded a photo looking elegant wearing a gold dress on her Instagram account.

Nia Ramadhani looks beautiful posing in several styles. Ardi Bakrie’s wife was seen wearing a dress made of transparent sheer material. This makes her body curves visible.

Apart from that, Nia Ramadhani also wore earring accessories that complemented her elegant appearance. Nia Ramadhani is also seen wearing natural or flawless makeup.

“Elegant is the only beauty that never fades,” wrote Nia Ramadhani, quoted by Suara.com from her Instagram account @ramadhaniabakrie, Sunday (12/11/2023).

Nia Ramadhani’s upload was immediately flooded with comments from netizens praising the appearance of businessman Aburizal Bakrie’s daughter-in-law.

Netizens even said that Nia Ramadhani was similar to the American model, Kendall Jenner.

“Kendall Jenner Indonesia love love principale,” said the account @rim***

“She looks very similar to Kendall Jenner,” said the account @mel***.

“The Indonesian version of Kendall Jenner,” said the account @len****.