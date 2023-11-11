The Guardians of the Galaxy director’s advice was the most useful to the newcomer.

Getting into a world like the UCM and a studio like Marvel, It’s a complicated decision, especially for a director like Nia DaCosta accustomed to smaller productions. That’s why before accepting to direct The Marvels, the director asked other Marvel movie makers for advice.

As DaCosta herself revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, before accepting the assignment she spoke with Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, Chloé Zhao, of Eternals, and Destin Daniel Cretton, of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten. rings. But of all of them, the one who helped him the most was James Gunn, responsible for Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I talked to a lot of Marvel directors. It is a very complicated field and the way of making films is unique, so it was very important for me to know the experience of people who were already in it,” said the director. “James Gunn helped me a lot to contextualize what I was doing. He helped me put it into perspective.”

However, DaCosta’s experience has not been as pleasant as the director expected, since according to the first information, after seeing a first version of The MarvelsKevin Feige entered the production fully to “fix it” while its director was already in London filming her next film.

He also wanted advice from Tessa Thompson

In addition to seeking advice from other UCM directors, DaCosta also asked her friend and frequent collaborator, Tessa Thompson, for help., although the questionnaire he asked the actress was more aimed at finding out what the boss they both share was like. “The first person I spoke to was Tessa. I wanted her to tell me what Kevin Feige is like.”

“I asked him: ‘Is it the worst? I mean, is he going to torture me because of how long this movie is?’ But she told me he was a great guy, who really cared about the projects, and was very reassuring.” The Marvels has already hit theaters to fairly lukewarm reviews.