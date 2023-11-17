Baltimore dominates Thursday Night (34-20), Cincinnati’s QB sprains a wrist and is forced out. As well as Andrews, the home tight end: the season is over for him

Baltimore accelerates, Cincinnati slows down, or rather stops. Thursday Night, which opens the 11th NFL day, sees the Ravens beat the Bengals 34-20 and extend their lead in the division, the AFC North. Coach John Harbaugh’s team goes up 8-3, restarting immediately after the home defeat suffered against Cleveland, the visiting team is now 5-5, last behind the Browns and Steelers, after two consecutive setbacks.

breaks burrow

The game revolves around one play: Joe Burrow’s touchdown throw with 5’49” left to play in the second period. Cincy’s quarterback feeds running back Joe Mixon in the end zone to make it 10-7 Bengals. But he hurts his right wrist, the throwing wrist. Distortion, according to the official statement. His game ends early, maybe his season too, that remains to be seen. But in the meantime the Ravens are overflowing, without the bogeyman Burrow anymore. The game becomes one-sided and ends little by little, inevitably, with the blonde’s replacement, Jake Browning, doing what he can, but not as much as needed, at the mercy of the opponent’s pass rush. The Ravens complete the “coat” of their opponents, doubling their early season success, 27-24 in Ohio.

4 touchdown

The Ravens score four tries. Two on the run, both with Gus Edwards, two on the pass, with Lamar Jackson finding first Nelson Agholor and then Rashod Bateman. Everything is going well in Baltimore, because Agholor’s goal, that of the overtaking after Burrow’s forced exit, arrives in a daring way: Lamar doesn’t even look for him, but the oval bounces off the linebacker Germaine Pratt and ends up in the hands of the former Patriots receiver who he flies towards the end zone and celebrates with a somersault. Evening of stars aligned well for the hosts. With 23 seconds on the clock in the second quarter, they then went up 21-10 going into halftime with the game already in hand. In the final, Edwards scores again, rounding off the result. Ja’Mar Chase’s reply with 1 minute and change left to play is only useful for fantasy football implications, it changes little for the Bengals. A season that seemed promising after 4 successes in a row in the last two outings suddenly seems to have gone downhill. They have out Burrow and Tee Higgins, the super receiver, as well as Sam Hubbard, the defensive soul. It’s hard to get up now.

andrews is

Even the Ravens, whose ferocious defense – along with Cleveland’s the best in the league – promises a ticket to the playoffs, are complaining of a serious injury. That of tight end Mark Andrews, a Pro Bowl target. Who gets hurt immediately, after 4 minutes of the game, after a catch, during a tackle. Injured left ankle: his season is probably already over, according to coach Harbaugh. The only flaw, but a big one, in an otherwise perfect game for the Ravens.

