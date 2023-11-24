In the 3 Thanksgiving games, in Dallas’ easy victory over Washington, the 6th interception returned by Bland: an all-time record. All easy for the 49ers in Seattle

Feast on football, not just turkey, on American Thanksgiving which opens the twelfth NFL day. Three games scheduled: San Francisco, Dallas and Green Bay win. An unprecedented event will also be played on Black Friday: spotlight on New York Jets-Miami Dolphins.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS-SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS 13-31

Christian McCaffrey leads. The blond running back runs for 114 yards and two touchdowns for the comfortable victory of the Californians, ahead 24-3 at the end of the first half with which the Seahawks (6-5) are already dealing, losing for the third time in the last four outings. The 49ers ((8-3) also target the other offensive stars, Deebo Samuel on the run and Brandon Aiyuk on the reception, primed by a 28-yard throw from Brock Purdy. The defense puts the exclamation point by showing off 6 sacks – Nick Bosa is unleashed – and an interception to the unfortunate Geno Smith who plays despite the injury to his right elbow, but doesn’t get one right, finishing with just 180 yards on throws. The only try for Seattle is scored by coach Carroll’s defense: Jordyn Brooks he brings Purdy’s interception back into the end zone, too little to even tickle the 49ers, now second behind only Philadelphia in the NFC.

DALLAS COWBOYS-WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 45-10

Little by little. The Boys (8-3) dominate the Commanders (4-8), transforming the traditional enthralling rivalry into a merciless monologue. Texans superior in everything: Dak Prescott throws for 4 touchdowns, to Dowdie, Cooks, Lamb and Turpin, in chronological order, Pollard runs into the end zone: in short, the Dallas attack rages, thanks to the transfers of Young and Sweat at the trade deadline, he catches the quarterback of the Capital team, which gave up on the season a while ago. And the defense of the Cowboys, undefeated at home, takes no prisoners: DaRon Bland displays the fifth interception returned to the end zone of the season, an all-time record for the Texans cornerback. And Parsons and Hawkins in pass rush become nightmares for Sam Howell, the visitors’ quarterback. The Commanders don’t get involved.

DETROIT LIONS-GREEN BAY PACKERS 22-29

The surprise of the day. The Packers (5-6) win at the home of the Lions (8-3), the team in command of both divisions, the NFC North. Green Bay leads the game from start to finish against predictions. Jordan Love throws 3 touchdowns, his personal best equaled, with Reed, Kraft and Nelson as targets, Jared Goff commits 3 fumbles, one returned for a goal by Jonathan Owens, the Lions risk the conversion of a fourth down 6 times but only find it once, the last one, with the match compromised. Coach Campbell exaggerates this time, and the tries thrown by Goff for Sam LaPorta and Josh Reynolds and the touchdown run by David Montgomery are not enough for Detroit, which slips behind San Francisco to third place in the conference with the unfortunate misstep on live national TV. Things from “usual” Lions just when they seemed to have made the leap in quality by chasing away the ghosts of the past.

November 24 – 7.23am

