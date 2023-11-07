Houston’s freshman quarterback plays an annals game. In the AFC, Baltimore is a war machine

A star was born. CJ Stroud has already pocketed the freshman of the year award on the offensive end. The Ohio State quarterback with his 5 touchdown passes and 470 throwing yards became only the sixth in league history with similar numbers. Before him, Jared Goff achieved it in 2018, Ben Roethlisberger in 2014, Peyton Manning in 2013, Donovan McNabb in 2004 and YA Tittle in 1962. Furthermore, the last drive, which earned Houston the victory over Tampa, began with 40 seconds left. Seventy yards gained in an amen. A masterpiece.

dobbs

—

Another name that emerged on the ninth NFL day was Josh Dobbs. Arrived midweek from the Cardinals, he was forced to play after Jaren Hall’s injury. He didn’t know the plays, he didn’t even know the names of his receivers. But he managed to lead Minnesota to a very important playoff victory at the home of the Falcons. Chapeau.

Le big

—

Miami confirmed that they are an excellent team but also that they are missing something to take the next step. It is no coincidence that he only won against teams with a score below 50% and instead lost against Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City. The news is that to beat them in Frankfurt the Chiefs used their defense, scoring only 21 points but holding them to 14. Thanks to the mix-ups in the Dolphins’ last drive. KC has metabolised the collapse with the Broncos and remains the most solid in the AFC. Tied with the Ravens. Because dominating Seattle like they did is no small feat. Ok, the Seahawks may have been a little overrated, but Baltimore’s defense – for a change – is scary. And the attack doesn’t miss a beat, with a very efficient running game. And then there’s Cincy, which has forcefully returned to the top. The victory over the Bills, a bit difficult but deserved, is confirmation of this. In the long run, they are the real rival of Mahomes and co. Even if it worries Ja’Marr Chase, who has a back problem and yesterday made certainly not reassuring statements in this regard.

“Do I look funny to you?”

—

Daniel Jones finished the season with a torn ACL. Not that the Giants had high hopes with him either. But now that they have to rely (waiting for Tyrod Taylor’s return) on Tommy De Vito… From whom we expect sooner or later to say to an opponent: “Do I look funny to you? You said it, you’ll know, right? You said I’m funny; but how come I’m funny, what the… do you find so funny about me, eh, tell me, tell me, what’s so funny?”.

Yes, because – it’s the parents’ fault – it’s called just like the character played by Joe Pesci in Good Fellas, “Goodfellas”. Two back to back throws and two interceptions. Maybe he should go to the cinema…

eagles calendar

—

Dallas Goedert, Phila’s tight end, also got hurt a lot. Forearm fracture and out for a few weeks. Precisely now that the calendar for the Eagles becomes impossible: in Kansas City, at home with Buffalo and San Francisco, in Dallas in the next 4 after the bye next Sunday. We’ll see how they come out of it. Against the Cowboys they did just enough to win, even if Dallas put a lot of their effort into the end…And Jalen Hurts with that dancing knee is worrying.

The Super Bowl of the week

—

Eagles-Chiefs waiting for the Niners to show us if they have left the worst behind them (they are in Jacksonville on Sunday, not a walk in the park).

