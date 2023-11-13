After three knockouts in a row, San Francisco gets back up with a tremendous 34-3 against the Jaguars. Great comeback by Cleveland in Baltimore

The return of the 49ers, the recovery of Watson, the confirmation of Stroud. The tenth NFL Sunday, of 12 games, with homage to “Veterans Day”, offers this showcase and even five winning kicks at the last second. The day will be closed by Monday Night Buffalo-Denver.

JACKSONVILLE-SAN FRANCISCO 3-34

Impressive show of strength from the 49ers, who get back up after three consecutive defeats and return to show the appearance of a Super Bowl team. With Deebo Samuel – scoring on a run – and Trent Williams recovered, the Californians (6-3) dominate the Jaguars (6-3) at home against a young but ambitious opponent. In attack, Brock Purdy takes away his desire for revenge, after the many criticisms he has suffered, throwing for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns, the one for George Kittle from 66 yards. Christian McCaffrey interrupts his streak of games with at least one touchdown scored at 17, but still produces 142 yards. And on defense the new acquisition Chase Young sums up well the other quarterback catcher Nick Bosa. Jacksonville shows its limits: Trevor Lawrence suffers 2 interceptions and 5 sacks. Hunted.

BALTIMORE-CLEVELAND 31-33

Sensational comeback by the Browns (6-3) thanks to Deshaun Watson. Which sums up the appearance of the one admired pre-disqualification with a second half of 14/14 in passing and a decisive touchdown. The Ravens (7-3) were ahead 31-17 in the fourth quarter, but Greg Newsome’s pick 6 to Lamar Jackson changed the situation. Then at the last second the kicker Dustin Hopkins, who had missed an additional point, hits the posts from 41 yards and completes the turnaround.

CINCINNATI-HOUSTON 27-30

Freshman CJ Stroud continues to impress. This time, the quarterback of the Texans (5-4) dictates the law even at the home of Joe Burrow, the highly regarded franchise man of the Bengals (5-4). Houston leads in the sprint, thanks also to Noah Brown, who breaks two post-catch tackles and the 38-yard field goal that kicker Matt Ammendola sends between the posts from 38 yards as time expires. Stroud becomes the first QB ever with at least 2500 yards, 15 touchdowns and less than 5 interceptions in the first 9 games. Cincy complains about Tyler Boyd’s drop in the end zone which takes the goal to make it 31-27 for him. It will prove to be a mortal sin.

the other races

Indianapolis (5-5) beats New England 10-6 in Frankfurt. Patriots 2-8 record: Both Jones and Zappe throw interceptions, neither a touchdown. Minnesota (6-4) is the hottest team at the moment. They win for the fifth time in a row despite without their best player, Justin Jefferson, with a new quarterback, Josh Dobbs, who still lives in the hotel. This time New Orleans beats 27-19 (5-5): the Saints lose Derek Carr to injury and Jameis Winston is the usual mess. Pittsburgh (6-3) suffers, but shakes off 23-19 Green Bay (3-6): at the last second Kazee intercepts Jordan Love while keeping good guard of his end zone.

Tampa Bay (4-5) returns to success after 4 knockouts in a row: 20-6 against Tennessee who, with a 3-6 record, is thinking of rebuilding on Will Levis, the freshman quarterback. Three games decided by a kick at the end, then. Patterson’s 41-yard strike is worth Detroit’s success, 41-38 over the Los Angeles Chargers. Explosive attacks, horrendous defenses, fourth downs closed one after the other. Whoever has the last possession wins, the Lions, who go up 7-2. Chargers 4-5, disappointing. Matt Prater’s kick at the last second is worth Arizona’s 25-23 (2-8) over Atlanta (4-6): the Cards celebrate Kyler Murray’s return in the best possible way after almost a year out due to the collapse at knee. Myers’ 43-yard field goal in the photo finish gives Seattle (6-3) a 29-26 win over Washington (4-6) after DK Metcalf’s decisive catch in the sprint. Dallas (6-3) demolishes the Giants (2-8) 49-17 with Ceedee Lamb spectacular, while Tommy DeVito, the New York quarterback who lives with his parents, is attacked without a escape by the Texans defense. Finally, on Sunday Night, Las Vegas (5-5) defeats the New York Jets (4-5) 16-12. The Raiders of the new course are regaining altitude.

