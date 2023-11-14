Monday Night with Denver defeating Buffalo. Aaron wants to return in mid-December, but his Jets could already be left out of the playoffs

Massimo Oriani

November 14 – Milan

Let’s start from the end, that is, from a Monday Night that saw Denver win 24-22 at the home of the Bills with the 6th field goal at the end of the day. Someone in the US called Josh Allen the deodorant of Buffalo. But if not even he can cover the bad smells (also due to a series of embarrassing drops by his receivers), or the lack of talent to remain at the highest levels, then the bluff is useful. The Broncos are not remotely the ones who took 70 points from Miami and they can even think about the playoffs. He made a (clear) pass interference call against Taron Johnson on the last drive. But Buffalo did even worse. Will Lutz had missed the winning kick from 41 yards, but the home team had 12 players on the field. From 36 yards this time the kicker slipped the oval between the posts. Third win in a row for Denver, first on a Monday Night since 2012 (7 knockouts in a row).

Niners and paura

—

Have doubts. Bennato sang it. But then you see them swept away with a big Sunday. Let’s talk about the 49ers, the team admired at the beginning of the season is back, finally complete. True, the decline went beyond the absences, but now that Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams have returned, the music has changed. The Jags paid the price, good but not yet at that level.

mediocrity that is not at all golden

—

Let’s face it: there is a lot of mediocrity in the NFL. The defeats of Baltimore and Cincinnati, as well as that of the Bills, testify to this. The Ravens squandered a lead that seemed unbridgeable at home against the Browns. The Bengals were beaten – also at home – by the Texans. Grown enough around the phenomenal rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. That if he continues like this he can also think about MVP in addition to the title of freshman of the year. And Houston can even believe in the playoffs, it certainly wouldn’t be a scandal. When you think you’ve found a solid team, without cracks, let’s not say unbeatable, but at least top class, comes the shock you don’t expect.

Rodgers ritorna?

—

On NBC the good Aronne said that he plans to return in mid-December. He would be sensational at the threshold of 40 years after having ruptured his Achilles tendon in September. And also useless, because the Jets, also beaten by the Raiders, will most likely already be largely out of the playoff fight. It’s true that, as mentioned, the mediocrity of those in front of them could also play their game, but it seems complicated. So why take the risk?

It is no coincidence that Rodgers is annoyed by the much publicity given to Travis Kelce for his love story with Taylor Swift (during the bye week he even flew to Buenos Aires, where the singer is on tour, to be close to her) and is looking to bring the spotlight back to him? Knowing the character, the doubt is legitimate.

Here are the lions

—

Well done Lions. Who haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. Then Eric Kramer (with Rodney Peete) led them as quarterback but above all there was the best running back in history, Barry Sanders. On the bench, Wayne Fontes. Now there’s Jarred Goff, David Montgomery and that crazy genius Dan Campbell. The late victory at the Chargers’ home solidifies their position as third force in the NFC behind the Niners and Eagles. The Lions are 7-2 for only the second time in the last 30 years.

kick it, I’ll kick it too

—

Six games decided by a late field goal. The heroes of the day are called Matt Ammendola (Houston’s reserve, he replaced the injured Ka’imi Fairbairn), Dustin Hopkins (Browns), Younghoe Koo (Falcons), Riley Patterson (Lions) and Jason Myers (Seahawks). Joined on Monday Night by Will Lutz (Broncos). It had never happened in the history of the NFL.

Raiders happiness, Pats despair

—

Second consecutive victory for the Raiders after the dismissal of Josh McDaniels, replaced with Antonio Pierce. It is no coincidence that Devante Adams has been reborn and that in the locker room after the two victories they celebrate as if they had won the Super Bowl. It’s the happiness of getting rid of a coach that everyone hated. Belichick school on the other hand… but without being a genius like his teacher was. And speaking of the Great Old Man: Kraft will never fire him during the current season, he would be unfair after the six Super Bowls he won. And silly too. Because he won’t stop coaching, he cares too much about Don Shula’s record (347 wins, including playoffs, Belichick is stuck at 330) and letting him leave at the end of the season would then force whoever signs him to give up some options as compensation to the Pats.

Which at this point must hope to close as low as possible to have the highest possible choice. With which to fish for a quarterback, given that Mac Jones turned out to be half (or even whole…) dud. The interception that cost Frankfurt the game against the Colts is embarrassing. After the bye, New England will be at the home of the Giants, a direct battle to finish last or second to last (it depends on Carolina, who also has no incentive to lose given that its first choice will go to the Bears).

Ugly and successful

—

Is there a less fun team to watch play than the Steelers? Ugly, sure, but successful. They are 6-3, halfway behind the Ravens for first place in the division. Kenny Pickett is one of the 2-3 worst QBs in the league, but if you have TJ Watt and a coach like Mike Tomlin, you’re always in the game. About AFC North. Ravens-Bengals is played Thursday night. If Cincy loses again he can say goodbye to his dreams of glory, but if Baltimore falls, Pittsburgh can overtake Cleveland on Sunday (far from easy).

The Super Bowl of the week

—

Chiefs firmly in command of the AFC, Niners returning to what they should be. Today they are the two favorites. In a week? We will see. That’s the beauty of the game.

November 14 – 08:11

