According to what reported by Brazilian sources, Neymar has fallen back into infidelity towards his partner Bruna Biancardi

Even off the pitch Neymarjr continues to be talked about. The attacker is temporarily in the pits due to the terrible injury to his cruciate ligament and meniscus, so he left himself to some whim to pass the time. According to what was reported by the reporter Thiago Sodré, deCorreio Brasiliense, the Brazilian is once again stuck in a betrayal towards his current partner Bruna Biancardi. Now there is separation.

SEPARATION: According to what the Brazilian source reports, Neymar attended a party organized in his villa in Mangaratiba, near Rio, and met his new flame there. The continuation is easy to imagine, with the footballer who seems to have reached his 92nd infidelity towards his partner Bruna Biancardi. The latter, after having had a daughter with the Brazilian just recently, decided to end the story with O Ney who was now tired of the constant betrayals. We remember that on the occasion of the birth of little Mavie, Neymar had publicly asked for forgiveness and forgiveness from her partner in the hope of being able to raise the little girl who had recently come into the world together. Well, now he’s done it again.