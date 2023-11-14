The Neymar family is preparing to launch another member into the world of football, the striker’s father. He will be a management consultant for a Brazilian club

The Neymar family continues to be talked about. And no, this time it doesn’t involve the Brazilian footballer who is temporarily out of action due to an injury to his cruciate ligament and meniscus. Not even his sister, recently suspected of having participated in financing the coup in Brazil. The one who gets the front page of the newspapers is instead the father of the champion, Neymar Santos Senior, who would be one step away from holding the position of management consultant of Atlético Monte Azul. It is a Brazilian club that plays in Serie A2, the second level of the football league of the state of Sao Paulo, and that Neymar Sr. wants to revolutionize. The official announcement came directly from the club via official social profiles. In this way, the attacker’s father would also become part of the world of football even though he has already been his son’s agent for years.