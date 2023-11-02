Neymar ready to undergo surgery for cruciate ligament and meniscus injury. He will do it in Brazil, recovery time for over 10 months…

Not good news comes from Brazil for Neymar. The champion, who injured his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus during the match against Uruguay, is ready to undergo surgery. Operation which, as reported by Globoesporte, will take place this Thursday in Belo Horizonte as requested by the player himself.

THE OPERATION: The choice to have the operation in his native country is precisely the Brazilian’s who, according to the source, has extreme trust in the doctor of the Brazilian selection Rodrigo Lasmar. With the latter he has already resolved an injury way back in 2018 and hopes to overcome this other obstacle which, at the age of 31, risks undermining the continuation of his career. The injury to the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus is in fact particularly important, perhaps among the most serious of his career, and Brazil has made an initial prognosis with a return expected in about a year. Now we are just waiting for the green light from Al Hilal, a team that holds Neymar’s contract and who would have preferred to have the operation performed by a specialized doctor in Paris.