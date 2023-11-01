Suara.com – Three vice presidential candidates (cawapres), namely Muhaimin Iskandar, Mahfud MD and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, were invited by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin to have lunch at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday next week, November 6 2023.

This certainty was confirmed by the spokesperson for the Vice President, Masduki Baidlowi.

“So it is planned that the vice president will receive the three vice presidential candidates on Monday, and will have lunch together at the Palace here,” he said Wednesday (1/11/2023).

He also revealed that the three vice presidential candidates had received invitations and confirmed their attendance on Monday next week.

“Invitations have been sent to each vice presidential candidate and all three are okay, confirmed okay,” he said.

According to Masduki, the confirmation of the three vice presidential candidates is a follow-up to the meeting which was previously scheduled to be held at the same time as President Jokowi hosted the three presidential candidates at the Presidential Palace some time ago.

Because it was difficult to match the schedule with the three vice presidential candidates and Vice President Ma’ruf himself, the meeting was finally postponed and held next Monday.

Regarding the agenda that will be discussed, Masduki said that in general he would discuss efforts to create a peaceful atmosphere during the 2024 presidential election.

“So that competition is healthy. So competition is allowed but don’t create an atmosphere of division in society. That’s a good effort. How to compete and have democracy but in a cold atmosphere. Competition is okay but the atmosphere is cold,” he said.

Previously, Ma’ruf Amin said he would invite the vice presidential candidates to discuss efforts to reduce conflict because the supporters’ attitudes would depend on the election contestants.

“Because after all what’s below, what’s above, these contestants, both the supporting parties, the presidential and vice presidential candidates and their respective winning teams. Well, if possible, the tension will (decrease). The atmosphere is peaceful, cool, our elections won’t cause any problems, said the Vice President. (Between)