I was ready to sell the asset for 800 million from F2i

The payments giant Nexi is currently conducting negotiations with the infrastructure fund F2i Sgr to sell Italian assets worth around 800 million euros. According to internal sources, the agreement concerns the sale of the company’s clearing services and digital corporate banking sector. This strategic move is part of the plan to focus on core activities and optimize the corporate structure, as announced by CEO Paolo Bertoluzzo.



Read also: Nexi, revenues growing by +7% to €2.4 billion as of September 30, 2023

The negotiations, which have been ongoing since September, involve Nexi’s Dbs digital solution division. Additionally, options to divest another asset are being explored Dbs, the ATM network, valued at around 100 million euros. The rumors about Possible sales are not just limited to the Italian market, with Nexi also looking to sell Ratepay in Germany, with an estimated valuation of between 700 and 800 million euros.

Non-core asset divestment strategies fall within the broader framework of Nexi’s strategy to focus on core businesses. Ratepay, which specializes in “buy now, pay later” services, has been the subject of negotiations as early as 2021, and current discussions place a valuation of between 700 and 800 million euros. The Nexi group, in presenting its third quarter results, highlighted a solid financial performance, with an operating margin higher than expected. In the January-September 2023 period, EBITDA grew by 10.2% to 1.267 billion euros, on revenues of 2.448 billion euros (+7%). Growth also affected the third quarter, with revenues growing by 5% to 871.7 million and an EBITDA of 8% to 495.8 million.

Read also: Nexi flies to Bbear and tempts investment portfolios: Kkr also appears

In parallel with the negotiations for the sale of assets, Nexi announced the sale of the Danish eID business for 127.5 million euros, confirming its desire to focus on activities of greater strategic importance. The market is following these developments carefully, fueling further speculation on the interest of private equity funds, including CVC, Brookfield, SilverLake and Francisco Partners, towards Nexi. Furthermore, the company appears to be the focus of international financial institutions, with US investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, involved in finding potential buyers for Ratepay. The financial transactions industry may soon see significant changes as Nexi continues its strategy of optimizing its structure and focusing on its core business.



Subscribe to the newsletter