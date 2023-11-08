What about the Jon Snow series and other Game of Thrones projects? Luckily, we now have some interesting news.

After the success of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, there are many fans who want more of this incredible saga created by George RR Martin. The managers of HBO Max know this and that is why they have planned several new stories, but there was little news until now.

HBO CEO and President Casey Bloys revealed that while several Game of Thrones-related scripts are in development, none of the potential spinoffs, including Snow, have been greenlit for production. Despite this news, Bloys assured that the HBO team is always working on new ideas and scripts.

These are his words:

“We always have Game of Thrones scripts in development. We greenlit Dunk and Egg in the spring. “I wouldn’t say there’s anything else in that world that’s close to being greenlit or anything like that, but we’re always working on different scripts and ideas.”

However, there is an intriguing twist to Snow’s story. In an entry on his blog, George RR Martin himself revealed that it was Kit Harington who presented the idea for the spin-off. Martin praised the writers/showrunners behind the project, although their names have not been revealed due to lack of official approval. But at least we know they are working on something.

Additionally, Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama, described Snow as a series that is in its early stages, suggesting there is a long way to go before it becomes a reality.

This show will focus on Jon’s life after the events of Game of Thrones season 8. At that time, Kit Harington’s character discovered his true identity, Aegon Targaryen, and was exiled from Westeros. He traveled beyond the Wall with the Wildlings, challenging the hierarchical structure of the Seven Kingdoms.

Although Kit Harington will reprise his iconic role of Jon Snow, the full cast has yet to be confirmed due to an ongoing actors’ strike that has delayed the casting and production process. So, most likely we will first see the second season of House of Dragon, then Snow and finally Dunk and Egg, a light comedy about some very peculiar characters who travel through Westeros in search of adventure.