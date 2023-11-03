Suara.com – The Newcastle vs Arsenal duel will be presented in the 11th week of the highest caste competition in the English League, the Premier League. The Magpies will host the Gunners at St. James’ Park, Sunday (5/11/2023) at 00.30 WIB.

Newcastle and Arsenal are looking at this match with different capital. As is known, both of them played in the round of 16 of the English League Cup in the middle of this week, where the results were contrasting for both sides.

Newcastle United players celebrate Dan Burn’s #33 goal (second right) during their UEFA Champions League Group F soccer match against Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, northeast England on October 4, 2023. FRANK FIFE / AFP

Newcastle successfully eliminated Manchester United with a landslide victory of three goals without reply. Meanwhile, Arsenal failed to advance to the quarter-finals after being defeated by West Ham 1-3.

Even though they failed in the English League Cup, it is predicted that Arsenal will still appear all out in this match. The Gunners must get full points to maintain competition at the top.

As is known, Arsenal currently occupies second place in the standings with a collection of 24 points from 10 matches. They are only ahead on goal difference from Manchester City who are looming in third place and two points behind Tottenham who are at the top.

Meanwhile, Newcastle currently occupies sixth place in the Premier League standings with a collection of 17 points from 10 matches.

“We have to take advantage of the pain we feel to ensure that we perform at our best again on Saturday. We have to win,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, quoted on the club’s official website, Friday (3/11/2023).

“The performance has to be very different to compete and get the results to win the game,” he continued.

Meanwhile in the host camp, Newcastle coach Eddie Howe is optimistic about the match against Arsenal. Even though he was hit by a storm of player injuries, Howe’s guts did not give up and this was proven by the Magpies’ victory over United in the English League Cup.

Entertaining Arsenal, Newcastle will be without Javier Manquillo (groin injury), Lewis Miley (illness), Alexander Isak (groin injury), Sven Botman (knee injury), Elliot Anderson (back injury), Jacob Murphy (shoulder injury) and Harvey Barnes (leg injury). Meanwhile, Sandro Tonali is confirmed to be absent due to suspension in an online gambling case.

Newcastle’s victory over Manchester United indeed boosted the confidence of The Magpies players. However, they still have to be alert because of the last five meetings between the two teams, the Gunners have dominated with three wins, including on their last visit to Saint James’ Park last season.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka (right) gives the captain’s armband to Eddie Nketiah (left) during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in London on October 28, 2023. Glyn KIRK / AFP.

Player Lineup Prediction

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Burn, Lascelles, Schar, Trippier; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Gordon, Wilson, Almiron.

Coach: Eddie Howe.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Zinchenko, Magalhaes, Saliba, White; Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.

Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Head to Head

The last five meetings between Newcastle and Arsenal in the Premier League

07-05-2023 Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal

04-01-2023 Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

17-05-2022 Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal

27-11-2021 Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

02-05-2021 Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal

Newcastle’s Last Five Matches

08-10-23 West Ham 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

21-10-23 Newcastle 4-0 Palace (Premier League)

10-26-23 Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund (Champions League)

28-10-23 Wolverhampton 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

02-11-23 MU 0-3 Newcastle (English League Cup)

Arsenal’s Last Five Matches

08-10-23 Arsenal 1-0 Man City (Premier League)

21-10-23 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

25-10-23 Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal (Liga Champions)

28-10-23 Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield (Premier League)

02-11-23 West Ham 3-1 Arsenal (English League Cup)

Final Score Prediction: Newcastle 1 – 1 Arsenal.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Live Streaming Link Click Here.