New Zealand’s newly installed government plans to scrap a law passed in 2022 to ban younger generations from smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products. The money from smoking taxes will be used to finance the tax cuts promised by the new coalition, made up of the centre-right National Party, the liberal ACT New Zealand party and the conservative and populist New Zealand First. The decision has been criticized by doctors and public health experts, especially because it will have consequences on the indigenous Maori communities where smoking is widespread.

The law approved more than a year ago provided for the introduction of progressive bans on tobacco smoking, with the ultimate objective of prohibiting people born after 2008 from purchasing cigarettes and other similar products. The measure also contained several other limitations to make it more expensive and cigarettes are less accessible. It was expected that the shops authorized to sell tobacco smoking products would increase from the approximately 6,000 currently available to 600 across the country. The law had also introduced strong limitations to reduce the quantity of nicotine in products, the main substance that causes addiction.

The new rules were supposed to come into force by the summer of next year, but the law was called into question during the negotiations to form the new government, which lasted about six weeks after the uncertain outcome of the general elections on October 14th. The National Party had won the most votes, but had not obtained enough seats to govern autonomously: hence the choice to negotiate an alliance with New Zealand First and ACT New Zealand.

In the long series of agreements made on the government plan, the abolition of the anti-smoking law was decided to finance the tax cut wanted by the National Party, after ACT New Zealand had opposed making the New Zealand real estate market accessible to foreign buyers . The new prime minister, Christopher Luxon, said that the abolition of the law will prevent the black market linked to the sale of cigarettes from increasing and that the failure to reduce the number of shops selling them will have positive effects against crime: «Concentrating the distribution of cigarettes in a single shop in a small town would greatly reduce crime,” he argued in an interview.

However, Luxon did not provide data to support its statements, especially on the increase in the black market and crime. An analysis of the effects of the new law had estimated a saving of 1.3 billion New Zealand dollars (around 700 million euros) for the health service over the next 20 years, if all the new rules had been applied, with a marked reduction in mortality associated with smoking cigarettes and similar products. The law would have brought benefits above all among Maori communities where the consumption of products containing tobacco is very high, in contexts where it is often not easy to provide prevention and offer effective healthcare.