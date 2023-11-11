The FBI seizes the New York mayor’s phones

FBI agents have seized the electronic devices of New York Mayor Eric Adams in what appears to be a twist in the investigation that links the mayor to a Turkish company close to the Turkish government. The New York Times reports it.

The blitz would have taken place in a cinematic way: the agents approached the mayor on the street and asked his security to take a step back, then they got into his SUV with Adams and showed him the search order signed by the judge. At least two cell phones and an iPad They were seized and controlledto then be returned within a few days.

The FBI raid is a signal that, according to investigators, Adams would have a direct link to the Turkish construction company that financed his election campaign and who appears linked to the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The federal investigation broke into the mayor’s life on November 2, when agents searched the home of Brianna Suggs, Adams’ campaign fundraising manager.

Investigators were looking for evidence of the plan to violate the Political Financing Law, which prohibits receiving money from foreign entities. Also among the donors targeted is Bay Atlantic University, a Washington college founded by a Turk and affiliated with a school that Adams visited in 2015 during his trip to Turkey as Brooklyn municipal president. The FBI wants to understand if the current government financed the mayor’s campaign and whether Adams returned the “favor” in any way.

