A few days before the start of EICMA 2023, Yamaha is launching the new Ténéré 700 Explore model. Here’s how it’s made, what changes and how much it costs

November 6, 2023

In the 80s, the innovative model Yamaha Trailer has allowed many passionate motorcyclists to explore the world. Inspired by the same spirit as discoverythe new Ténéré 700 model Explore is ready is ready to let you experience these emotions by evolving with a technical package specifically designed to set off on an adventure.

The news



Its specifications they combine comfort and performanceincluding the fork KYB and the travel rear suspension system reducedplus a taller, wider touring windshield for added wind protection.

Change the suspension setting which makes the Ténéré 700 Explore model even more intuitivethanks to the low seat height, while the side bag holders can accommodate hard and soft luggage from the line of original Yamaha accessories, make this an ideal model for longer journeys.

Modified suspension



The new Ténéré 700 Explore model is equipped with 43mm KYB forkwhich offers 190 mm of travel, 20 mm in meno compared to the Ténéré 700. The modified suspension ensures a stable and comfortable ride when traveling with luggage, while the reduced suspension travel allows for a lower seat.

At the rear we find a KYB shock absorber specially developed, with a superior spring that offers comfort and control even at full load. Thanks to a travel of 180 mm, 20 mm in meno Compared to the Ténéré 700, the remotely adjustable shock offers a lower seat height for easier mounting of the bike. Speaking precisely of accessibility the new Explore has a seat height of 860 mmor 15 mm less than the Ténéré 700.

Wider windshield



To make driving over long distances more pleasant, additional wind protection provided by the Wider windshield available as standard. Taller and wider than the standard model, increases the protection surface by 50%. to make your travels even more comfortable.

Specific quick change



We find a difference that underlines the vocation for travel and exploration of the Explore version in the new one fast change which features settings developed specifically for the 690cc CP2 engine. On paper it should offer gear changes fluidsfor smoother and more effective acceleration.

5″ color TFT display with smartphone connectivity



The 5″ color TFT display offers two different screen themes: a modern, dynamic design and a more traditional look reminiscent of the analogue era. The bike’s CCU communicates with the MyRide app, so text messages and incoming call alerts appear on the screen.

3 ABS settings



3-mode ABS allows you to decide the behavior of the motorbike on different road surfaces.

In mode 1, the ABS is active on both wheels, in mode 2, however, it is active on the front wheel, but not on the rear and is more suitable for gravel tracks. In mode 3, it is completely deactivated, so you have absolute control over driving on dusty terrain.

16 liter tank



Equipped with a rear section not bulky which offers a natural seat, the shape of the tank contributes to excellent ergonomics of the Explore. Thanks to the reduced consumption of the CP2 engine, the 16 liter tank offers good autonomy to the Ténéré 700 Explore.

LED lights and USB socket



The aggressive front design, with 4 LED headlights, is inspired by the racing bikes that crossed the desert and the DNA is that of the Yamaha models that triumphed in the Dakar. The full LED lights have compact headlights and taillights.

Spoked rims



Just like the official Yamaha rally bikes, the Ténéré 700 Explore model features a 21″ front rim and an 18″ rear rim which combines lightness and optimal resistance to possible off-road impacts. Lightweight anodized gold spoked wheels are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires.

Motor



The Explore engine It has not undergone any particular changes compared to the original CP2 which characterizes all versions of the Ténéré. The well-proven – and appreciated – Yamaha twin-cylinder it pushes hard already from the bass with a torque of 68 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Maximum power is delivered at 9,000 rpm and is equal to 73.4 HP.

Colors and price



The new Ténéré 700 Explore is available in one and only color Tech You and is sold at the price of 11.799,00 euro.