The new Yamaha MT-09 SP 2024 has been announced, the most complete version of the Japanese company’s well-known fun bike. Sharp in terms of chassis and attractive in design, this is how it is made and how much it costs

November 2, 2023

Only two days have passed since the announcement of the new Yamaha MT-09 2024 and the Japanese company surprises again with the most complete version of the well-known fun bike: the SP.

The MT acronym debuted 10 years ago and the result has always been a bold and exciting vehicle that has been popular: since then, over 385,000 MT models have been sold across Europe. In the 2024 version the MT-09 SP is updated, here’s how.

Sharp chassis



The new MT-09 SP 2024 stands out for its cycling sector. The fork 41mm KYB with DLC coating is equipped with a gold-colored finish, while the mono shock absorber Öhlins features a harder spring which provides stability during sporty driving. The sportier spec KYB fork is fully adjustable in preload, rebound and compression damping. The Öhlins shock completes the high-end MT-09 SP suspension package, which is also fully adjustable and features a remote preload adjuster to allow for quick and easy changes.

Further step forward also regarding the braking system. The MT-09 SP 2024 is equipped with a braking system Brembo Stylemaat the top of the category.

Engine and electronics



The engine remains the already proven CP3 Yamaha. Three cylinders, liquid cooled and capable of releasing 119 horses at 10,000 rpm. The pair also remained stable at altitude 93 Nm a 7.000 giri/minuto. Although the power has remained stable, the engine is now approved Euro 5+.

For 2024, the MT-09 SP model features new modes Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) which allow riders to maximize the performance of the 890 cc CP3 engine, choosing the engine’s power characteristics and modifying the degree of assistance of the various electronic assistance systems (Traction Control System, Slip Control System and surge).

You can choose between modes SPORT, STREET e RAIN, with the opportunity to fine-tune two more “CUSTOM” settings. The MT-09 SP provides the addition of TRACK modes to the YRC settings, allowing the rider to customize four additional models to suit certain situations on the circuit or in particular conditions. The individual TRACK modes allow for more sophisticated and specific settingsincluding the possibility to choose between two functions Engine brake management (EBM) and the ability to change the level of Brake check (BC). Furthermore, it is also possible to remove the ABS at the rear to further improve performance on the track.

What changes compared to the MT-09



The technical differences are many and change drastically the character of the motorbike, summarized here:

R1M-inspired colors and premium finishes Four customizable TRACK settings Yamaha Ride Control Exclusive TRACK display theme for the new 5-inch full-color TFT dashboard Premium Brembo Stylema calipers Fully adjustable 41 mm DLC-coated fork Fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber Smart Key system Swingarm in brushed aluminium

Color and price



Aiming to attract attention, the MT-09 SP is equipped of the exclusive Icon Performance livery Yamaha Racing’s silver, black and blue color on the fuel tank and air intakes, to offer an even more aggressive and exclusive look. These colors, inspired by the Supersport category, accentuate the sporty character of the MT-09 SP and highlight the close technological link with the R1M. The high-quality premium finish is evidenced by the elegant brushed aluminum swingarm, exclusive to the MT-09 SP model.

The price? The Yamaha MT-09 SP 2024 will be available from May 2024 – also in a detuned version – at the list price of 13.099 euro.

