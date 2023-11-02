Yamaha presents the new MT-09 SP 2024. Built on the technical basis of its “standard” MT-09 sister, it stands out for its richer standard equipment, more aggressive graphics and “premium” finishes.

Like on its sister the engine the highly appreciated 890 cc crossplane inline three-cylinder remains credited with 121 HP. For 2024, the MT-09 features new Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) modes: Sport, Street and Rain, with the opportunity to fine-tune two more “Custom” settings. The MT-09 SP features the addition of four Track modes to the YRC settings. Individual Track modes allow for more sophisticated and specific settings, including the ability to choose between two Engine Brake Management (EBM) functions and the ability to change the level of Brake Control (BC). Furthermore, There is the possibility of removing the ABS at the rear. Each mode can be changed and set directly in the instrument panel menu or using the MyRide app.

The new 5″ color TFT display here features the tema “Track SP”which offers information such as the stopwatch and other details focused on track driving.

Compared to the “standard” version of the Iwata fun bike, the suspension changes. On the SP we have KYB fork with 41 mm upside down legs DLC coated with a gold-tone finish and Öhlins monoshock absorber, which has a harder spring. Both units are fully adjustable. The swingarm is made of brushed aluminum.

The standard equipment of the SP is completed by thekeyless start (for the first time on an Iwata maxinaked) and the “Icon Performance” livery in silver, black and Racing blue.

In short, the MT-09 SP differs from the “standard” version in:

R1M-inspired colors and premium finishesFour customizable Track Yamaha Ride Control settingsTrack-themed display for the new 5″ color TFT dashboardBrembo Stylema brake calipers41mm fully adjustable DLC-coated forkFully adjustable Öhlins shock absorberSmart Key systemBrushed aluminum swingarm