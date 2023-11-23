You’re probably tired of hearing it already, so let’s find some creative ways to express it. For example, how about a rhyme: if it isn’t an SUV these days, then it no longer counts. Now that’s okay: even in the body shapes that no longer count, one still counts slightly less than the other. Just look at the Volkswagen Passat, which said goodbye to the sedan at the end of its previous generation and became only available as a break — or ‘Variant’. The brand new Passat now goes one step further because it has only been available as a Variant from the start, and now we also know what you have to pay for it.

Do you prefer elegance or sportiness?

For example, Volkswagen places its new Passat Variant in the Belgian configurator from 43,640 euros. For that money you get the estate as ‘Style’, which is immediately equipped with, for example, heated front seats, a 12.9-inch tablet for infotainment, automatic climate control in three zones, adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors with a rear view camera. The ‘Elegance’ and ‘R-line’ equipment levels cost 46,675 euros and 47,675 euros respectively and come with items such as a 15-inch infotainment screen, LED Matrix headlights, massage seats and an automatic parking system. The difference is mainly in the decoration, with the ‘Elegance’ being more elegant while the ‘R-Line’ emphasizes sportiness.

According to Volkswagen, a cheaper version will follow later, which will simply be called ‘Passat’, although we do not yet know what it will do to the basic price. That is not the only thing that remains to be seen, because for the time being all versions offer a choice of only two engines. For example, they receive the 1.5 eTSI mild hybrid on petrol with 150 hp as standard, while for a 2.0-liter diesel engine with the same power you have to pay around 3,500 euros each time. Even stronger petrol and diesel engines will follow later, as well as a potent plug-in hybrid with about 100 kilometers of electric driving range.