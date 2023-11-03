A few days before the start of EICMA 2023 VOGE announces its new flagship: the DS900X, an Adventure in all respects. The technical characteristics

A few days before the start of EICMA 2023 VOGE presents the version definite of the model we presented to you at EICMA 2022.

The brand new one VOGE DS900X enters a very competitive market segment with a vast offering. He does it with one twin-cylinder 900 with very interesting features and pleasant aesthetics. Let’s find out together how it is made in detail.

Aesthetics



Compared to the model we saw last year at EICMA 2022 we do not notice any particular differences. The style is that of Maxi Enduro modern: sleek lines, beak on the front and for the twin-cylinder bikes dedicated to off-roading, a 21 mm rim. DS900X it has them all.

Technical features



I project a lot ambitious that of VOGE, to compete with the most renowned European and Japanese ones the equipment must be complete and the engine must excite. To push the DS900X we find a twin-cylinder 4-stroke front gear capable of delivering 93.8 HP at 8250 rpm and 95 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. The technical data sheet declares a maximum speed of 200 km/h.

In addition to a nice engine, the DS900X is equipped with a noteworthy electronic package: electronic accelerator, cruise control, Quickshifter electronic gearbox, ABS and four riding modes. The suspensions have long travel and are adjustableso as to be able to tackle even rough terrain and more challenging passages. At the front we find a 21″ rim, spoked, on which a 90/90 tire is mounted. At the rear a 150/70 on a 17 rim.

The new Adventure is dedicated to travel and seems to be rich of options. Among the many heated saddles and grips.

The price?



Unfortunately we still don’t know at what price the DS900X will be sold. If it manages to position itself well in the market, could it intimidate the more famous Maxi Enduros? We’ll find out just by trying it!