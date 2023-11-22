Great videos like this continue to emerge after the success of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time focusing on what a film in the franchise could be like.

Zelda movie

Recently it was shared what it could look like a franchise tape. You already know that this is a project that reimagines Clock Town Castle from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as a movie. Studio Ghiblithus demonstrating the potential of a film set in Hyrule.

The YouTube channel RwanLink has been working on this project. Following the teaser, it has now been confirmed that we now have a second video from the same creator, which provides a deeper look at how the project came about and the work that was done. You can see it below:

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

Fuente