If you are one of those who constantly keeps playing the latest releases in the industry, you will have already noticed a disturbing standard that apparently will not change. We are referring to the space demanded by new video games, which has remained around 100GB or more, on different platforms, such as PC and consoles. Something we will have to get used to, since apparently the size will most likely continue to increase with each passing year.

And this has been seen not only with the releases of 2023, but also in recent years, where the size of video games has been growing constantly. In fact, according to Techspot data, in the last 17 years, going from an average of 11 GB in 2012 to 80 GB in 2023. This increase is mainly due to advances in graphic quality, which require higher textures and 3D models. resolution.

Better graphic quality, greater weight

This medium has carried out a comparison that may not surprise many, but is still quite fascinating, presenting a graph that illustrates the evolution of the size of games over the last 17 years. For this evaluation, at least 10 games from each year were selected, mostly AAA first- and third-person action and adventure games. In this graph we can see that in 2007, games occupied between 4 and 20 GB. In 2012, the average was 11 GB, with a range of 5 to 30 GB. In 2023, the average has increased to 80 GB, with a range of 50 to 155 GB.

The biggest increases in game size have come with the arrival of new high-end consoles. For example, when the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in 2013, games increased in size on average by 100%. With the arrival of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2020, games increased in size again, this time by 50%. The graphic section is the one that most influences the size of video games. High resolution textures take up the most space, followed by 3D models. Cinematics, videos and voices can also contribute to the increase in size, but to a lesser extent.

Possible solutions to reduce the weight of the games

There are several possible solutions to reduce the size of video games. One option would be to offer HD texture packs as standalone downloads. Another option would be to look for ways to compress game data more efficiently. As a curiosity, curious experiments have been carried out to create small games. For example, kkrieger, a shooter released in 2004, occupies only 97 KB.

On the other hand, although in the future consoles become more powerful, the resolution of textures and graphic quality increases, it is likely that we will continue to see an increase in the size of video games, but we will also benefit from this trend, where storage devices continue to increase in size, but at the same time drop in price.

