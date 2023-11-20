Let’s start by talking about the “richer” XE version. First of all, it’s a Triumph through and through, attention to detail. The plastic is practically non-existent, aluminum as if it were raining: swingarm, handguard structure, engine guard and number plates, headlight profile, tubeless rims and the wonderful fuel cap. The saddle is classy, ​​in high quality black leather and hand-stitched. The dual side exhaust is the calling card of the motorbike and is very streamlined despite the extensive heat-resistant bulkheads. Note of merit also for the excellent workmanship of the footpegs and gear levers and rear brake, with the plus of the folding heads to avoid breakages off-road. Everything impeccable.

All you have to do is get on the saddle to immediately realize that you are dealing with an impressive motorbike. The scrambler look hides its size: 230 kg (declared) in running order, saddle 870 mm from the ground (quite a few in an absolute sense), high ground clearance (the figure is not declared) and 250 mm of suspension travel. A “challenging” bike when looking at the numbers, but which, as we will discover in a moment, transforms as soon as we throw in two gears. To touch the ground well with both feet you need to be at least six feet tall, because the shape of the saddle and position of the exhausts, which run on the right side, force you to keep your legs wider than you would expect on a motorcycle of the type. As soon as you get moving you have to be careful when maneuvering at very low speed: the dimensions and height are not insignificant, even if the center of gravity is quite low. But then shift into two gears and the fun begins. But first, let’s get our butts on the we immediately realize that we are dealing with an easier bike.

The riding position is very comfortable, you feel like a pasha: wide and flat saddle (even if a little stiff in the long run), comfortable angle of the legs, erect torso and arms well extended to grip the handlebars. The one on the XE is slightly taller and wider, offering greater control. The sensation of maneuvering a modern maxi enduro is great, also thanks to the hand guards and the large 21″ wheel up front. Needless to say the habitability is excellent even for tall people. On urban routes the XE is enjoyable, it glides through roundabout traffic, accompanied by a very soft clutch combined with a precise gearbox. When you stop, however, what has always been the real Achilles’ heel of this bike still emerges: the heat released by the exhaust, which “forces” you to try to move your right leg as far away from the hot collectors as possible. Fortunately, then, when moving this problem takes a back seat, captured by the fun that the motorbike can offer.

The engine is one of the protagonists of these bikes. This 1,200 cc offers well-defined pulsations, the kind that make you enjoy, especially at lower revs. Its progression is exhilarating starting from the idle speed. It picks up without too many jolts from just 1,500 rpm. and with great vigor it takes you up to 5,500/6,000 rpm, only above this threshold does the thrust drop slightly. It is therefore quite useless to insist up to 7,000 rpm or more of the maximum power regime, where however you run into some vibrations on the handlebars, especially on the higher.

We drove them both on asphalt and, like us before putting them to the test, you might be thinking that “the X is the more road version, obviously it will do better than the XE”. And this is true, but up to a certain point. Lower ground clearance and center of gravity, along with quicker chassis heights make the X more comfortable and easier in traffic and narrow streets. Even between the curves it appears decidedly lighter and more agile than its sister, falls into the crease with naturalness and roundness. However, it can be reached quite easily to touch the asphalt with the footrests. And this is a shame because the feeling is that we can push even further, safely. On this, the XE version, higher from the ground, moves the limit further forward. The feeling with the front is excellent: the X follows the set trajectory and the suspension “drinks” the roughness of the asphalt without problems. Braking is always at the highest levels: with one finger you have a lot of power, and it is perfectly modulable; furthermore, knowing that you can count on ABS cornering gives you a nice extra feeling of safety. The only comment we can make on braking is the intervention of the ABS at the rear, perhaps a little too invasive. The stiffer fork takes its revenge here, limiting load transfer during more decisive braking and ensuring high solidity, even if, perhaps, it is too rigid for the type of bike.

The XE is certainly more “rocking”, but not as much as one might expect given its characteristics. Even with it among its curves you will get great satisfaction, thanks to a chassis that makes it slightly more calm when descending into bends, but which does not lack stability. Probably by acting on the compression of the fork, so as to brake just enough for the suspension during braking, the situation would improve. With a comparable driving level, a more comfortable driving position, richer standard equipment (cruise control, color instruments), a price difference that is not so significant (between the fascinating (an aspect that never goes into the background) we would probably choose the XE even if the intended use was only asphalt.