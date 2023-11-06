South Korean movie star Park Seo-joon will make an impact in the movie The Marvels as Prince Yan.

The wait is over, The Marvels will hit theaters very soon and to attract the largest audience they are intensifying the promotion. Now we can see an international trailer that focuses on the charismatic Prince Yan played by Park Seo-Joon. Get ready to meet the South Korean sensation that is conquering the world.

If you’re not familiar with Park Seo-Joon, it’s time to put him on your radar. This charismatic actor has gained fame around the world, and you may have seen him in the popular K-drama Itaewon Class, available on Netflix. His performance in the series earned him international recognition and made him one of the most prominent stars in the South Korean entertainment industry.

But that’s just the beginning, as Park Seo-Joon is now set to take Hollywood by storm with his role in The Marvels. The film’s new promotional material features him at the center of the action, and expectations are through the roof.

Brie Larson praises it.

In the exciting sneak peek, Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson (Room), who plays Carol Danvers, calls Park Seo-Joon “perhaps the most famous person I’ve ever worked with in my life.” An impressive praise that underlines the importance and talent of the South Korean actor in this Marvel film.

So we just have to wait until November 10 to find out what they have prepared for this film and what Prince Yem played by Park Seo-Joon will offer us. But according to some rumors, he is Captain Marvel’s fiancé, but she will try to break the bond. Without a doubt, a very fun cosmic adventure that no one should miss.

The Marvels

