Studio Ponoc shares new images of The Imaginary, its next feature film after Mary and the Witch’s Flower (2017) and Humble Heroes (2018), which will be released this year in Japan.

Studio Ponoc is a Japanese animation studio which was born in 2015 by Yoshiaki Nishimura, a former Studio Ghibli employee who was joined by other animators from the company. Now, they are preparing to release their new feature film: The Imaginary.

Studio Ponoc’s first film was Mary and the witch’s flower (2017) Hiromasa Yonebayashiwhich was followed humble heroes (2018), a medium-length film made up of three shorts directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, Yoshiyuki Momose y Akihiko Yamashita.

New trailer for The Imaginary, the latest film from Studio Ponoc

After suffering some delays, The Imaginary is finally approaching its theatrical release in Japan, and Studio Ponoc has shared in the last few hours a new trailer from the last film directed by Yoshiaki Nishimurawho will surely be familiar to you for having also directed the film version of Ni No Kunireleased in 2019.

The Imaginary will take us to a beautiful animated fantasy world. Its protagonist will be Rudger, a boy whom no one can see except Amanda Shuffleupbecause Rudger is his imaginary friend, whom he only meets when he goes to his attic.

But then it will cross their lives Mr Buntinga hunter of imaginary beings who is willing to end Rudger. The imaginary child will have to fight for his life while he tries not to be forgotten by Amanda, which could cause him to be erased from existence in any world.

The Imaginary adapts the novel of the same name written by A.F. Harrold and illustrated by Emily Gravettwith an animation style heavily influenced by Studio Ghibli. The film will hit Japanese theaters next December 15and will later be released in the rest of the world, although it has not yet been confirmed when. 2024 will happen.