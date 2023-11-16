Made by the author of the books himself, Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres in the Disney+ catalog on December 20, 2023.

Next month Disney+ brings Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the new serie live action based on the popular saga of fantasy novels by Rick Riordanwho is also behind this adaptation.

To liven up the wait for its increasingly closer premiere, the platform has shared a new official trailer Percy Jackson and the Olympianswhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

This is what’s new on Disney+

Con Walker Scobell (The Adam Project, Secret Headquarters) headlining the series’ plot follows the story of Percy, a boy who discovers that ancient gods and myths are real and that He himself is a demigod as he is the son of Poseidon.the god of the seas.

Because of this, young Percy enters Camp Half-Blood, a place to train demigods like him where our protagonist will meet those who will be his best friends: the satyr. Grover and Athena’s daughter, Annabeth Chase, with whom he will share exciting adventures.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

In addition to Walker Scobell as Percy, the main cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians It is made up of young actors Leah Jeffries (The Beast, Something from Tiffany’s) and Aryan Simhadri (Twelve at Home, My First Big Fight) in the roles of Annabeth and Grover respectively.

El elenco se completa con Threnody Tsai, Jason Gray-Stanford, Jelena Milinkovic, Ryan Cowie, Lance Reddick, Toby Stephens, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Timothy Omundson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Suzanne Cryer y Glynn Turman, entre otros.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres in the Disney+ catalog on December 20, 2023 with a double episode. What did you think of the new trailer for the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.