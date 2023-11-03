Under the script and direction of Takashi Yamazaki, Gozdilla: Minus One lands in theaters on December 1, 2023.

This year the kaiju most famous in cinema lands in different formats. On the one hand we have Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the Apple TV+ series that expands the cinematic universe of Godzillaand on the other there is Godzilla: Minus One, a movie Japanese that serves as a prequel to what has been seen so far with the monster.

To make the wait for its release more enjoyable, Toho has launched a new official trailer Godzilla: Minus Onewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What can we expect from Godzilla: Minus One

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Lupine III: The First, Stand by Me Doraemon, Dragon Quest: Your Story), the plot of Godzilla: Minus One takes place long before the current events of the famous kaiju and is set in a post-war Japan, where Its inhabitants are going to have to deal with another great catastrophe when the fearsome Godzilla makes his appearance in the country.

As Toho International president Koji Ueda points out, the concept of the new Godzilla movie “is that Japan, already devastated by war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country to ‘less’ “.

Godzilla: Minus One has in its cast Ryunosuke Kamiki (Kenshin the Samurai Warrior: The End, xxxHOLiC, Ghost Book Obakezukan), Minami Hamabe (Silent Love, Shin Masked Rider, One Day, You Will Reach the Sea), Yûki Yamada (Apocalypse Train, Tokyo Revengers), Munetaka Aoki (We Married as a Job Special, Brute Force: No Way Out) and Hidetaka Yoshioka (The journalist, Winny), among others.

Produced by Robot Communications Inc. and Toho, Godzilla: Minus One opens in movie theaters on December 1, 2023. What did you think of the new trailer for the film? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.