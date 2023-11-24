The creators of Zenless Zone Zero launch a new beta and present it with a trailer, the next RPG from Chinese creators continues to take leaps and bounds.

HoYoverse continues developing Zenless Zone Zero to PCSteam Deck, mobiles con iOS y Android y consoles which would be PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Although with this trailer they just prepare for another beta.

Those formerly known as miHoYo and hitmakers of the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail have geared up and released their second beta test in the ARPG Zenless Zone Zero.

This time you need an invitation to access it and it’s titled “EQ Test.” Although it may be new, it was announced a few weeks ago.

On the other hand, up to now we still do not know When will the new Zenless Zone Zero beta end? and even HoYoverse has asked users to stay tuned for future news.

At the beginning of the trailer – which you can see crowning this news – you can see that he has been accompanied by the New Eridu characters: Koleda Belbog, Grace Howard, Ben Bigger y Anton Ivanov.

“We are delighted to be able to see all the proxies once again! This assignment will be full of challenges, but judging by your expectant face, you seem quite confident in yourself!

Well, let’s not waste any more time. Enjoy New Eridu!”, can be read in the official description that the developers have left for this second play test.

The video has a very colorful and explosive theme, showing that HoYoverse has progressed in its cinematics, although it is often seen in Genshin Impact.

In May 2022 they announced the presentation of their new game titled Zenless Zone Zero, something that left many users with very high expectations.

The studio’s logo in its games is already synonymous with triumph

A few months later we already had the trailer for Zenless Zone Zero, which showed its combat style and very cyberpunk look.

The game is coming to multiple platforms, although it does not yet have a release date. It stands out from others HoYoverse games for being a full-fledged ARPG set in an urban fantasy world.

Its developers want to give players more control, leaning less on having to choose the right item to fit an enemy’s weaknesses.

Now what HoYoverse left its new trailer and beta of Zenless Zone Zerolos creators of Genshin Impact They present that 2nd test now available for a limited time.