Fans of Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival and other games in the franchise: today news has been confirmed that might interest you on Nintendo Switch. We have a new accessory on the way!

Taiko no Tatsujin on Nintendo Switch

The fact is that Bandai Namco has announced the Taiko no Tatsujin Fit Bachi for Switch, a pair of Joy-Con accessories that transform the console’s controllers into drumsticks. Here is what is confirmed:

These accessories will be available in Japan from December 7, 2023. The Taiko no Tatsujin Fit Bachi include ball bearings to simulate the sensation of hitting a drum. Additionally, the weight of the Fit Bachi can be adjusted for a more intense or less demanding gaming experience.

For now we don’t know if they will be officially released in the West, but we can always import them from Japan. In fact, you can now order it on Amazon Japan with international shipping.

if you're interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game here.

