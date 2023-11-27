First human case of a new swine flu. This was confirmed today by the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency. This is the “first detection of this swine A/H1N2 strain of influenza in a human in the UK”, the organization explains, and “we are closely monitoring the situation”.

Since 2005, the agency recalls when reporting the case, “50 human cases of influenza A/H1N2 have been reported worldwide. None of these are genetically related to this strain. Based on initial information, the infection detected in UK is a distinct clade (1b.1.1), different from recent human cases of influenza A/H1N2 elsewhere in the world”, but “similar to viruses found in pigs in the UK”.

Human infections with swine flu viruses occur sporadically, explains the UK Health Security Agency. “H1N1, H1N2 and H3N2 are the main subtypes of swine influenza A viruses in pigs – reads the note – they rarely infect humans, usually after direct or indirect exposure to pigs or contaminated environments”. But memory inevitably also goes to the 2009 pandemic, caused by an A/H1N1 influenza virus. “The infection was then commonly called ‘swine flu’ – recalls the agency -. That virus contained genetic material from pathogens that circulated in pigs, birds and humans in the 1990s and 2000s”.

Ukhsa “is working closely with partners to determine the characteristics of the pathogen and assess the risk to human health.” The case was detected “as part of routine national influenza surveillance undertaken by Ukhsa and the Royal College of General Practitioners”, the agency reconstructs. The person, found positive, was tested by his family doctor after showing respiratory symptoms. The influenza A/H1N2 virus was “detected by Ukhsa using a PCR test and characterized using genome sequencing”. The patient affected by the infection had a mild illness and a subsequent complete recovery. The source of the infection “has not yet been ascertained and remains under investigation”, experts say. Close contacts of the case are being followed up by Ukhsa and partner organisations, the agency further informs: “All of them will be offered tests if necessary and information on any further treatment needed if they show symptoms or test positive.”

In general, those who develop respiratory symptoms, the organization reminds the population, “should continue to follow existing guidelines; avoid contact with other people while symptoms persist, particularly if they are elderly or have pathologies”. As well as “monitoring closely”, the UK agency is “taking steps to increase surveillance under programs involving GP practices and hospitals in parts of North Yorkshire. To facilitate case finding and assessment of transmission” viral, “people who are contacted and invited to undergo the test are encouraged to do so”, is the invitation.

“It is thanks to routine influenza surveillance and genomic sequencing that we have been able to detect this virus – comments Meera Chand, Incident Director at Ukhsa – This is the first time we have found this virus in humans in the UK , although it is very similar to those detected in pigs. We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to find out how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are further associated cases.” “We know – adds the Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss – that some animal diseases can be transmitted to humans. In this case we are providing specialist veterinary and scientific knowledge to support the Ukhsa investigation. Pig farmers must report immediately to the local veterinarian any suspicion of swine flu in their herds”.