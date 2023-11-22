WB Games shares a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League focused on our favorite member of the Suicide Squad, the shark King Shark.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leagueon sale on February 2, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series very good impressions.

As you probably already know, the new game from the creators of the Batman Arkham saga, the first AAA after Batman Arkham Knight in 2015, will have four playable protagonists: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be a cooperative third-person shooter (although it can be played alone) with four characters with different moves, and today’s short trailer focuses on King Shark, the King SharkNanue.

King Shark will be the tank of the Suicide Squad, even though he is so innocent

King Shark, a shark god (or mutation, depending on how you look at it) is the strongest character of the group, and in the words of Amanda Waller, the leader of Argus who recruits this Squad (and controls them so that they do not escape), he is the only able to go toe to toe with Superman.

However, he is also very silly and innocent, almost childish, and even proposes to Wonder Woman to form a supergroup in this trailer.

In the team, King Shark will be able to absorb many blows, but he will also be very agile: although it is a shooter, the mobility of the characters will be very wide, they will be able to jump and slide thanks to stolen technology, adding dynamism and recovering one of the best things about Batman Arkham (or Spider-Man): the speed with which you move.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC next February 2, 2024. Pre-orders are now open, with standard and deluxe versions, including outfits, a token for the premium battle pass… PC requirements are also available.