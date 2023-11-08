Wottan, a Spanish company specializing in urban mobility, brings the new Storm 300 2024 to Eicma, a maxiscooter developed in tre versioni: Storm-S 300, Storm-SP 300 e Storm-R 300.

Pushing the scooter we find a 278 cc single-cylinder 4-stroke engineliquid cooled, with 4-valve SOHC distribution, which delivers one maximum power of 25.83 HP at 8,500 rpm. and with a maximum torque of 24 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The frame steel tubing it is combined with a fork with 37 mm legs and 120 mm of travel and a pair of rear hydraulic shock absorbers, with separate gas tank, adjustable in preload and with a travel of 75 mm. The front brake can count on a double 260 mm disc with four-piston radial calipers and the rear brake on a single 230 mm disc. The ABS system is standard.

The tank has a capacity of 13 litres, the weight of the scooter being 177 kg.

As standard we find LED lighting, 5″ TFT display, backlit handlebar controls, Keyless start, USB socket and underseat compartment capable of holding a full-face helmet and a jet.

The Wottan Storm-S 300 is already available at a price of 4,640 euros cim