Valve announced on its official blog that the latest Steam update will include a new feature that will show you which games available on the platform are compatible with both PlayStation controllers: the Dualshock 4 and the DualSense. Which will help users search the store according to their preferences.

In the statement it was reported that each developer and publisher will be responsible for providing this information according to the needs required by their video games.

It should be noted that this function already existed for Xbox controls. Therefore, a section was also added which shows you all the games that are compatible with controllers, in addition to adding a filter depending on whether you have a PlayStation, Xbox or another brand controller.

Likewise, in the store and page of each game you can see the level of compatibility: which can have partial, complete support or that necessarily requires a control to be able to play. In addition, your library will show you which games you already own you can configure to play in this mode, this will also allow you to organize it according to your tastes.

All of this information will be updated automatically based on the data Steam collects about your gaming sessions, meaning if you’ve been playing regularly with a controller, your account is set to have it as the default mode.

Greater accessibility

Although the idea of ​​playing on PC is often associated with the image of always using the keyboard and a mouse, the truth is that many users still find it more comfortable to use a controller to enjoy their titles, especially certain genres such as games. of fighting and sports with which the experience greatly improves.

And this is something that even Valve itself recognizes, since in the same post where they made the announcement revealed that up to 12% of active Steam players use controllers. What’s more, according to their database, in 2019 they recorded about 990 million sessions using a controller while last year that number increased to more than 3,000 million.

“Data like this shows us that gamers like having the option to relax and play with a controller. And given the public reports on how many PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles have been sold around the world, there are clearly already a huge number of Dualshock and DualSense controllers in gamers’ homes, ready to connect to a PC for a game of American football or another challenging decisive fight,” reads the statement.

We can only applaud that the company wants to provide greater accessibility to all its users, something that has become very important in the industry to allow more people to enjoy this hobby without any complications.

