Mario Kart X in the spotlight. The Nintendo universe is full of stories and plans that They are interwoven into an industry that is increasingly larger and more complex.. From the outside it is often almost impossible to imagine what a studio or company goes through developing a game, especially one that could succeed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Leaks and rumors about various games have always accompanied the most popular or important releases of a specific console or company. And the case of the supposed successor to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is not outside of all these leaks. In the end they are just that, but it is worth taking a look:

“Well, I finally have more information about that. The tenth (no, not ninth) installment of the Mario Kart series will be launched in 2025, which will be the Switch 2’s second year on the market. The intention is to launch the title sometime before the system’s second market holiday.” “The title is being developed mainly by Nintendo EPD Production Group 9with Bandai Namco Studios once again in co-development.”

The rumors/leaks of the new Mario Kart title come from Zippo. We know that you have your reservations regarding this type of ticketsso you are more than invited to leave your suggestions and opinions about these rumors.

It seems that Mario Kart its possible release date to succeed the game that, today, is the top 1 best-seller on Nintendo Switch. At Ruetir.com we do not position ourselves in favor of these leaks or against them, we simply collect them so that you, the community, are informed and make your own judgement.