Speaking on the launch of this new motorcycle, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd., said, “The Shotgun 650 is a beautiful, custom-inspired motorcycle that brings together more than a century of pure motorcycling DNA from Royal Enfield. The goal was to build this motorcycle that was modular and capable of changing shape, almost like a mutant disguised as a motorcycle. Powered by our award-winning 650-Twin platform and a pleasure to ride on straights and curves, the Shotgun 650 is our attempt to reach niche and newer motorcycle categories to growing customization enthusiasts around the world.”

Mark Wells, Head of Design, Royal Enfield, said: “Designing the Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition has been an exhilarating journey for the design team into the future of Royal Enfield. After showing the SG650 Concept at Eicma in 2021, it garnered huge interest from international custom builders and turned heads, so much so that we decided to build it as a production bike. The Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition is built by the same team that designed the Concept and is therefore remarkably close to it, much more than is normally possible. It keeps the cast aluminum parts, the chopped fenders, the angular bodywork and that confident, aggressive stance. At the heart of this motorcycle is the simplicity of its form and pure metal composition that testifies to its inspiration: personalized culture. The Shotgun 650 offers a perfect canvas for experienced builders as well as those just starting their customization journey.”

At the moment no technical data of this bike has been released, but it has been stated that the production version will be launched early next year, worldwide. We just have to wait a few months to find out more.