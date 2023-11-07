Royal Enfield announces the European launch of new equipment and colors for the Meteor 350: the new Aurora range it will join the previous variants Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

Positioned between the Stellar and Supernova variants, the range Aurora is available in the new color series Aurora Blue, Aurora Green and Aurora Black. The new range stands out for its spoked wheels and chrome elements, including the engine, system and exhaust components. It also features a deluxe touring saddle, Tripper navigator, LED headlights and aluminum control switches.

In addition to the launch of the new Aurora variant, new features and updates have also been introduced to existing ranges of the Meteor 350: Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

The top-of-the-line Supernova series now has LED headlights and aluminum control switches, among other premium elements and features. The Stellar range is equipped as standard with the Tripper navigator, while the Fireball is available in black as the standard series colour.