Most brands are quite secretive about their upcoming models, but not Renault. Just look at the upcoming 5, because we already saw them in concept form almost three years ago. In between we also learned a thing or two about its electric powertrain and Renault showed the hatchback lightly camouflaged in action, while the new EV will only be unveiled next year… But now they are going one step further.

A new 5 for every budget

Renault has placed a new toy in its online shop, and it shows off a very interesting design. The pedal car is based on the 5 E-Tech Prototype, the concept car that the upcoming production model – Renault’s words – will closely resemble. This means that those who do not want to wait until next year can already get a new Renault 5, although this small version is not completely electric. It is of course powered by muscle power, but the lights and horn really get their power from a battery. The Renault 5 E-Tech pedal car is suitable for children from 3 years old and up to a weight of 30 kilograms, and you have to pay 295 euros for it.

If you prefer to spend a little less for your first piece of Renault 5, the French will also place a few other toys in their shop for the holidays. For example, you can buy a miniature of the prototype in 1/18 scale for 85 euros or race a 1/43 copy on an electric circuit for 115 euros. Could it cost a little more? Then you can also pay 400 euros for a new resin Renault 5 in 1/12 scale… Or you can just wait until February 2024, when Renault will pull the curtain on the real electric hatchback.