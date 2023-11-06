Yamaha presents the new RayZR 2024, a scooter with a sporty look designed for urban transport.

It is powered by a 125cc Blue Core Euro 5 engine, equipped with an electric assistance system for “faster acceleration” and Start & Stop, which automatically turns off the engine when the scooter stops at traffic lights or intersections. According to the company this would allow a fuel saving of around 4% in fuel consumption. The Smart Motor generator is new, designed to guarantee silent engine starts. This engine is capable of delivering a maximum power of 8.1 HP at 6,500 rpm, with a peak torque of 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The weight is 99 kg; can be driven with a B license.

The RayZR will be available at Yamaha dealers in March 2024, in two colors:

Anodized Red

Midnight Black