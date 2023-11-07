With the arrival of the new Ram, the 712 hp TRX is a thing of the past.

It was so much fun while it lasted. The TRX was a bizarre thing, with over 700 horsepower from a HEMI V8 in a pickup. All rational matters were thrown overboard with the development of this giant. It was only for a little while. The new Ram has arrived, the TRX will not have a successor.

New RAM 1500

The most powerful version of the new RAM is the RHO. You have to make do with a 3.0 liter Hurrican straight-six and 540 hp. That’s a different story compared to 712 hp and a V8. This comes with a lower price tag, although no prices have been announced yet.

The 5.7 liter and 6.2 HEMI V8 disappears completely with the Ram 1500. The new six-cylinder turbo gasoline engine must pull the cart from now on. If you prefer more content, say for the conservative American, the 3.6 liter V6 remains available.

Ramcharger

With the renewal of the Ram, the brand is also introducing a special hybrid in the form of the Ramcharger. This pickup combines two electric modules of 335 and 319 hp. The battery pack is generous with 95 kWh. It doesn’t stop there, because there is also a range extender on board consisting of a 3.6-liter V6 with 174 hp.

The combined electric driving range is 1,110 kilometers. When the battery is empty, you still have 100 liters of gasoline to burn thanks to the range extender. Ram talks about the ultimate electric truck. Well, in Europe we undoubtedly have a different definition in mind here. The system power is 672 hp and 833 Nm of torque.

The hybrid sprints to 96 km/h in 4.4 seconds. This makes the Ramcharger faster in the sprint than the 712 hp TRX. According to the manufacturer’s specifications, it takes 0.1 second longer for the same acceleration.

Farewell to the TRX

The TRX will not disappear quietly from the scene. This summer, Ram introduced the TRX Final Edition, of which only 4,000 will be made. Then the curtain falls on the most powerful Ram pickup ever. Luckily we still have the images.

