There was a time when a Porsche had to have two round viewers at the front and a boxer engine at the back, but that time is far behind us. For example, 20 years ago we were introduced to the Cayenne as the first SUV and it was joined in 2009 by the lower Panamera. For a few years now, Porsche has even had an EV in its range, the Taycan, and it has actually come to define the brand’s entire design language. The Cayenne had to adapt to this with its facelift, and the same fate awaits the Panamera.

’Porsche Driver Experience

Porsche has shared a few first tease pictures of its brand new generation of the Panamera, and they all focus on one side of the model: the inside. They show it from different angles, and the cabin of the next Panamera no longer has any secrets. For example, we recognize the ‘Porsche Driver Experience’ operating concept of the Taycan, with which the Panamera will share its curved driver display. There is also an infotainment screen and an optional third display for the passenger in the dashboard, just like on the updated Cayenne.

In the center console you will find physical – hurrah – buttons and a rotary knob for the climate control. According to Porsche, this also allows you to operate the beautiful, finless ventilation ducts that you can set to various pre-programmed positions as desired. All of this takes up the place where you would otherwise have expected an automatic lever, because, just like with the Taycan, it is now mounted in the dashboard next to the steering wheel. The switch for the driving modes can be found on the steering wheel as usual.

Supreme plugin?

We also know a few things about the powertrains that will enhance the driving modes. For example, in an earlier teaser, Porsche already showed a few hybrid Panamerae in camouflage, and they revealed that there will be no fewer than four plug-in versions. They all use a 25.9 kWh battery and if that all sounds familiar, then that is no coincidence. For example, the updated Cayenne has the same battery as a plug-in hybrid, from which it achieves a maximum of 90 kilometers of electric driving range. Just like the Cayenne, the Panamera will have an electrified top version, according to Porsche, so we are already putting our money on a Turbo E-Hybrid with roughly 740 hp.

However, we are still guessing a lot, but we won’t have to do that for much longer. For example, Porsche promises that the curtain will rise on the new Cayenne on November 24.