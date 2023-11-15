The Nintendo Switch sales season has already begun, and we are seeing more and more interesting sales proposals. And PcComponentes is not far behind.

This month you can find individual discounts on games like Blasphemous II, Among Us, the Story of Season series and even a curious racing game. But this is just part of all the November offers.

To these we must add the discounts prior to Black Friday, especially when it comes to games and peripherals. Here we will review some of them.

Super Mario RPG Nintendo Switch + Poster A2 Gift

A physical copy of Super Mario RPG accompanied by a free A2 Poster. The game usually costs €59.99, but with this 17% discount you can buy it for €49.99.

Shipping may vary from €3.95 depending on your location. You can check for more information in the store.

Mars Gaming MGP-BT Neon RGB Multiplatform Bluetooth Handset + Smartphone Adapter

If you want to enjoy Nintendo mobile games in a more classic experience, you can use a Bluetooth Controller with mobile adapter. It will be compatible with almost any mobile phone thanks to its adapter, which also serves to hold the device.

The best thing is that it will also be compatible with PC and other platforms that accept Bluetooth controllers. You can buy it for €28.34 on sale.

FR-TEC Advanced Pro Gaming Controller Mando Compatible para Nintendo Switch/OLED

Sometimes it is difficult to rely on the default Nintendo Switch controllers, so it is a good idea to take advantage of this offer from PcComponentes for a special Pro controller for €59.99 €40.63.

Basically, it fulfills the function of the Joy-Con, but with an ergonomic design and space to place your Nintendo Switch / OLED.

Forgeon Sergeant Auriculares Gaming 7.1 PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox/Xbox X/Switch Negros

For the best gaming experience on Nintendo Switch you’ll want quality headphones. Thanks to this offer you can buy the Forgeon Sergeant Gaming 7.1 for €52.99. That’s a 44% discount, practically half. They usually cost €94.99, so you’re in luck.

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise + Animal Crossing New Horizons (Animal Crossing Special Edition)

Moving on to the most intense purchases of the season, get a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons edition on sale for €219.99.

This edition combines very well with the Nintendo Switch Lite model. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very casual and fun game that can also become deep and addictive. For that reason, you will want to play it everywhere whenever you have free time. That is why the exclusively portable version of the console will be perfect for you.

Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Neon Red V3+PDP LVL40 Gaming Headphones Yellow/Blue

You may want a more desktop experience this Christmas, so the standard version of Nintendo Switch with its classic neon blue or neon red colors will be your best option on offer for €319.99.

And what better way to accompany your experience than with gaming headphones? The LVL40 PDPs will help you better hear approaching enemies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or the impressive soundtrack of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Although those games are sold separately.

HP Victus 16-r0019ns Intel Core i7-13700H/32GB/1TB SSD/RTX 4060/16.1″

But it may also be the case that you already have a Nintendo Switch and are looking for a console or equipment to complement it. In that case, you will love this offer of an HP Victus 16-r0019ns Intel Core i7-13700H for €1,499.00 €1,099. We are talking about a reduction of about €400 thanks to a 21% discount.

You’ll have 32GB of RAM with a 1TB SSD and an RTX 4060, so we’re talking about a high-end laptop. Not to mention the 16.1-inch screen. This usually shoots up prices like crazy, so every discount is greatly appreciated.

For more offers related to Black Friday 2023 from PcComponentes, be sure to visit its dedicated page, it is full of bargains of all kinds!