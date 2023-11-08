Insomniac Games launches patch 5 of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, correcting common errors and bugs that you may have encountered in your game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 remains the most popular game on PlayStation 5 (at least until this week, when the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is released) and Insomniac Games publishes new patches to fix frequent bugs in the game.

This is the fourth post-launch update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2two weeks after they corrected the embarrassing mistake in which they confused the Cuban flag with that of Puerto Rico.

Insomniac has shared the patch notes, listing the bugs that have been fixed in this update, which does not include any new content. At least let it be known…

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Patch Notes 1,001,005

Among the most notable corrections, there is an error that you may have experienced if, playing as Peter Parker, you received a call intended for Miles Morales, or vice versa.

The parts where you control MJ ​​on the highest difficulty have also been made less difficult, since if she was previously defeated in one hit, she is not now.

Fixed an issue where NPCs could spawn on top of each other on ships. Fixed an issue where MJ could be defeated with a single blow in higher difficulty settings. Fixed several issues where hiding the HUD would cause some missions to not activate. Fixed an issue where collision on the harbor floor was missing. Fixed more issues where players could get stuck in the ending of Marko’s Memories. Fixed an issue where players could switch characters during the defeat sequence. Fixed an issue where the player could stay stuck running into a wall. Fixed an issue where the wrong Spider-Man could receive phone calls if the player switched characters during a call. Fixed an issue where the player could lose the ability to jump. Fixed several issues where controls would not register after jumping to a point. Fixed an issue where the game would not reload properly after being defeated by a boss. Fixed an issue where Peter Parker could get stuck on a bench or railing. Fixed an issue where Spider-Man could traverse the map and get stuck during combat. Fixed an issue where the Hang Ten Trophy was not counting throws accurately. Fixed an issue where controls would not register after taking a Memory Crystal. Fixed more issues that models were not loading correctly after long gaming sessions. Fixed an issue where the player character could abandon a mission and enter the open world, resulting in corrupted saves.

Soon we expect more patches with improvements in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which at the moment are going at a weekly rate, pending whether they include new content: four new suits for Spider-Man designed by celebrities will soon be added, including the one for the player Brazilian soccer Vinicius Jr.

These will join the 68 costumes already available for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, which you can unlock by playing. Although what fans want most is to know if there will be DLC, and if Daredevil / Matt Murdock will appear in it after the mess with the “easter egg” removed and which was included again in an update…

