Looking for more Pokémon merchandise? Well here we bring you an official announcement that you will love, in the form of great official plushies.

Specifically, it is a new line of products starring Mons of Paldea. The Pokémon Company will launch a new line of “Mocchiricchi Plushies” with a texture similar to marshmallows, this time with designs of Flittle y Farigiraf.

They will be available in Pokémon Center stores in Japan on November 18, 2023, and international fans are expected to be able to purchase them on Amazon Japan shortly after launch. Each plush costs from 5,280 yen (about 34 euros).

Here you can see them:

On the same date a total of 65 Paldea Pokémon Keychains in this style:

