The event is back! Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that more available content has already been officially offered, in the form of Terraincursiones.

This time, the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, it has now been confirmed that the next Teraraids event has already been launched again, focused on this Pokémon. These are the details for Scarlet and Purple:

It’s a battle against Typhlosion of Hisui in Tera7-star raids It can only be captured once per save file It will take place from 00:00 UTC on the 10th to 23:59 UTC on November 12 You have our guide to defeating it here You have the rewards it gives here You also have Pokemon stats here

Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

