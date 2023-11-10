Valve has announced that in less than a week it will go on sale a new Steam Deck modelbut contrary to what you might think, This is not a Steam Deck 2but rather a slightly updated model where its biggest addition is an OLED screen that will allow you to enjoy a better image.

Nueva Steam Deck OLED

One of the most beloved portable consoles and the architect of the wave of ultraportables, has been renewed. This is how Valve presents it on its official website, where the Steam Deck OLED arrives to offer a new panel with OLED technology with which to achieve more striking images, while slightly increasing your inches.

It is a change that comes as a refresher without making a generation leap, since its performance will be identical, with a small improvement that will not mean anything special. However, the whole set of small changes make the console a superior model to the current one. This is what you are going to find.

Screen OLED

With a size of 7.4 inches (previously 7 inches), the new OLED screen offers a better image for obvious reasons, and that is that the panel change will offer improvements such as increasing the refresh rate up to 90 Hzmaximum brightness 1.000 nits and better performance in touch response with reduced latency and better precision.

Optimized performance

The CPU has been changed with one manufactured in 6 nanometerswhich will not improve performance noticeably (it will basically offer the same FPS), but what it does achieve is a better energy efficiency, which translates into lower battery consumption. This means that you will get better autonomy, and even less heat will be generated inside. Furthermore, it has improved RAM speedso communication with the processor will be faster, obtaining faster loading times.

New Wi-Fi

The chip included on this occasion allows you to connect to networks Wi-Fi 6E, which will improve transfers and connection speed. Bluetooth has also changed, now supporting version 5.3and improving connectivity with a third antenna.

Higher capacity battery

The battery has increased from 40 Wh to 50 Whwhich promises a minimum autonomy of 3 hours, instead of the 2 hours previously achieved with demanding games.

Improved controls

The Steam Deck’s controls are great, but that hasn’t stopped Valve from improving them a little more. The new OLED model has changed the stick materials To offer better grip, the diagonals of the digital pad have been improved and the trackpads are now also more precise.

A better console

In short, the new OLED Steam Deck is going to offer a much improved overall performance compared to the original, and while this should not worry those who already have one, it should draw the attention of those who are thinking of buying one. a.

Right now, the recommended Steam Deck purchase is to purchase the OLED model, although to get it you must opt ​​for the 512 GBwhose price amounts to 569 euros. The cheapest Steam Deck stays at 419 euros and with the classic LCD screen.

