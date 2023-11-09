The Steam Deck arrived in the world of video games in February 2022 as a different proposal. We were faced with a versatile device that was presented as more than just a portable video game console and, if this were not enough, it offered us the possibility of enjoying demanding franchises such as ‘God of War’ and ‘Tomb Raider’. This proposal just got better.

Valve has introduced the Steam Deck OLED. This is the first major evolution of the console that seeks to offer users more than just a change in the display panel. The improvements, although not drastic, can help ensure that the Steam Deck continues to hold a privileged place within an industry where there are proposals that try to have a certain similarity.

Technical sheet of the new Steam Deck OLED

Steam Deck OLED

Size and weight

298 mm x 117 mm x 49 mm

Approx. 640 grams

Processor

APU de AMD de 6 nm

CPU: Zen 2 4-core/8-thread, 2.4-3.5 GHz (up to 448 GFLOPS FP32)

GPU: RDNA 2 with 8 compute units, 1.6 GHz (1.6 TFLOPS FP32)

APU consumption: 4-15 W

RAM

16 GB of integrated LPDDR5 RAM (four 32-bit channels, 6400 MT/s)

Storage

Steam Deck con SSD NVMe de 512 GB

Steam Deck con SSD NVMe de 1 TB

Both include a high-speed microSD card slot

Controls

ABXY buttons

Cross-piece

Analog L and R triggers

Front L and R buttons

View and Menu Buttons

4 assignable grip buttons

2 full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch

2 square trackpads measuring 32.5 mm on each side with haptic feedback

Gyroscope: 6-axis IMU

SCREEN

1280 x 800 pixel HDR OLED (16:10 aspect ratio)

7.4″ a diagonal

1000 nits maximum brightness (HDR)

600 nits (SDR)

90 Hz

Tactile

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.3 (compatible with controllers, accessories and audio)

Wifi de triple banda 6E, 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, y 6 GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

Audio

Stereo with integrated DSP for a surround sound experience

Dual microphone array

3.5 mm stereo headphone jack

Multichannel audio via DisplayPort over USB-C, standard USB-C, or Bluetooth 5.3

Power and battery

45W USB Type C PD3.0 Power Supply

50 Wh battery from 3 to 12 hours of play

External connectivity

USB-C compatible con modo alternativo DisplayPort 1.4; hasta 8K a 60 Hz o 4K a 120 Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2

Software

OS: SteamOS 3.0 (based on Arch)

precio

Steam Deck OLED 1 TB: 679 euros

Steam Deck OLED 512 GB: 569 euros

Steam Deck OLED, much more than a new display panel

On an aesthetic level, the new Steam Deck OLED is practically identical to the original version. The design, the distribution of the buttons, the ports, faithfully maintain their essence. However, the device comes with an improved screen and a larger diagonal. We have made the leap from a 7-inch diagonal LDC panel to one 7.4-inch diagonal OLEDwhich has much thinner frames.

The arrival of this new display technology translates into other improvements in this section. Although there are no changes at the resolution level, there are changes in the brightness section, which can now offer peaks of 1,000 nits in HDR, and the refresh rate, which scales from 60 Hz to 90 Hz. The screen promises Deeper blacks, brighter colors and better motion reproduction.





As we say, the news goes beyond the screen. Valve has also updated the connectivity section, providing the device with support for Wifi 6E, wireless technology that opens the door to a higher bandwidth and, pay attention to this point, lower latency. How does this benefit us? On paper, in faster downloads and more stable online games.





The battery has also improved. The Steam Deck OLED has a 50 Wh battery that promises up to 12 hours of gaming. The original model, remember, has a 40 Wh battery that offers up to 8 hours of play. Changes under the hood also include a revamped thermal system with a larger fan. Now the console weighs 640 grams, that is, it is 5% lighter.

Price and availability of the new Steam Deck OLED

The new Steam Deck OLED will be available from November 16 in Spain. This update will be sold in 512 GB and 1 TB versions. The arrival of the new model has also resulted in a drop in the price of the 64 GB and 512 GB Steam Deck (LCD) while supplies last. Let’s see what the new pricing scheme for Valve’s console looks like.

