Under the direction of Michael Mann, Ferrari opens in movie theaters in Spain on February 9, 2024.

This 2024 is off to a very interesting start with the arrival of powerful premieres such as Ferrari, the new movie biopic that has the direction of Michael Mann (Blackhat: Network Threat, Public Enemies, Collateral).

Set during the summer of 1957, the film follows Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) and his wife Laura (Penelope Cruz), whose marriage struggles as they mourn the death of their son and face bankruptcy.

As the Ferraris fight, their drivers’ desire to win the race pushes them to the limit as Enzo bets everything he has on a roll of the dice in a competition, which is the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy: the iconic Mille Miglia..

New look at Ferrari, the long-awaited biopic with Adam Driver

To further excite fans, Fandango has revealed a new official image of Ferrari focused on its protagonist.

As you can see below, the image shows the character played by Adam Driver in the “Mille Miglia” race, where one of the greatest tragedies in motor racing took place.

The biographical film will cover in detail the open road endurance race in which nine people tragically diedamong them the navigator Edmund Nelson and the driver himself Alfonso de Portago, when the vehicle burst a tire and crashed into the crowd.

Apart from Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz, Michael Mann’s new film has in its cast Shailene Woodley like Lina Lardi, Jack O’Connell like Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon like Linda Christian, Patrick Dempsey like Piero Taruffi and Gabriel Leone like Alfonso De Portago.

Ferrari opens in movie theaters in Spain on February 9, 2024. What do you think of everything shown in the film so far? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.