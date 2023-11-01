We bring another news that is related to Mario Kart and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: it seems that we have announced a new Nintendo Switch pack.

After some rumors, it has now been officially confirmed. Is about a new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe pack with the Switch OLEDwhich will be released on November 24, 2023.

The bundle includes a Switch OLED console, download codes for the game, and a three-month subscription to Switch Online. Additionally, Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch Sports bundle with the original Switch y of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons themed packs for Switch Litewhich include the game pre-installed.

For now these four packs have been announced in Australia, although it is likely that they will end up reaching more regions. You can see them below:

You already know that, a few weeks ago, along with DLC 5, version 2.4.0 of the game was released, which we recently detailed. It has then been confirmed that Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette arrive as playable characters in DLC 6 launching this winter.

It has also been shared that a physical version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Extra Tracks Pass, which includes several bonuses, and is now available in physical format. In the West the DLC comes as a download code but in Japan it will be released on a cartridge.

What do you think of this information about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Fuente.