It seems that there is news on the way. We are talking about games highly anticipated by Nintendo fans: the next releases that Level-5 plans.

Remember that it has several titles on the way, and has already opened the official website of your anniversary: you can visit it here. The company celebrates its 25th anniversary today, October 28, 2023. And now a new Nintendo Direct-style Level-5 Vision presentation has been confirmed.

Will take place he November 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time (more schedules here). It has confirmed that viewers will be able to enjoy “the latest information on multiple titles, and that includes some release dates.” We will be attentive to see what they offer.

What do you think of the Nintendo Switch game news? You can share it in the comments.

Fuente.